Here's what we know about Treasure Valley schools' reopening plans

Districts throughout the Valley have laid out strategic reopening plans amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what we know.

BOISE, Idaho — As the fall school year gets closer and closer, school districts around the Treasure Valley are working to determine how to begin the school year safely and intelligently.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, districts are faced with the difficult decision of welcoming students back for in-person classes or beginning the year remotely.

Many of the school districts in the Valley have laid out their reopening plans with just weeks before the year is set to begin. Here is what KTVB knows so far.

Boise School District

As one of the only districts that are yet to make a final decision, it is unknown whether students will be in the classroom or taught remotely come August 17.

Boise School District is awaiting recommendations from Central District Health before making any final decisions.

The Boise School District Board of Trustees is set to hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 3 to make a final decision regarding what the first day of school will look like.

The district also offers parents an online-only learning option for their students. The deadline to enroll in online-only was July 31, but the district has since extended that deadline.

Parents can contact their schools in the district before August 17, the preemptive start date, and enroll their children in the online learning option.

For more information regarding the district's reopening plans, visit the Boise School District website.

Caldwell School District

The first day of school in the Caldwell School District was postponed to August 27. It was originally August 17.

Students attending elementary schools will attend school for half days four days a week. Some will attend classes in the morning, and others will go in the afternoon to maintain social distancing. They will then spend one day learning remotely.

Middle and high school students will spend two full days a week at school and will spend one day learning remotely.

Masks will be required in all Caldwell School District buildings.

You can read the district's full reopening plan here.

Kuna School District

Kuna School District is planning to welcome students back to district schools on August 27.

Similar to Nampa School District, Kuna School District is monitoring the percentage of community spread in the city and will make their decision to bring students back to the classroom full-time based on that.

The district is planning to implement a hybrid learning model through Sept. 30. In the district's model, half of the students in all schools will be on the Gold schedule, where they will attend school in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Students on the Blue schedule will attend in person on Wednesdays and Fridays. Mondays will be a remote learning day for all students in the district.

Groups will be created using the student's last names. The district says they will have more specifics available by August 7.

You can read the full district reopening plan here.

Nampa School District

The Nampa School Board decided that newly-approved strategies will be implemented and that students will begin the year fully online.

The new school year will begin on August 24, one week later than originally anticipated. In addition to the delayed re-opening, students will begin the year in an online classroom setting.

Every two weeks, the board will examine the extent to which community spread of COVID-19 is present. If the district sees community spread at a lower level, they will then consider the possibility of conducting classes in an online manner.

This process will continue until the board feels students can safely return back to the classroom for full-time in-person learning. Once students do return to the classroom, masks will be required.

Read more here.

Ontario School District

The Ontario School District will be starting the year with remote learning.

The state of Oregon announced that counties need to meet specific metrics before re-opening. Those metrics include hitting a case rate of fewer than ten cases per population of 100,000. The county’s test positivity rate also needs to fall under 5%.

The school district bought 750 Chromebooks and some hot spots to make sure all students and staff have access to the virtual learning program.

The district was initially preparing for a blended hybrid model. That way, if a student or teacher needed to stay at home because they became infected or needed to quarantine after potentially being exposed, they could still attend class virtually.

Vallivue School District

Vallivue School District plans to begin the school year in the classroom, but the days in which students will be in school will vary.

The year is set to begin on August 19.

Districtwide, students will work remotely on Mondays each week. Elementary school students will return to the classroom Tuesday through Friday.

For middle and high school students, the time spent in the classroom will be divided. Half of the students will attend in-person classes Tuesday and Thursday, and the other half will attend Wednesday and Friday.

You can read the district's full reopening plan here.

West Ada School District

West Ada School District plans to reopen schools on August 27, but they are offering two different methods of attending classes.

Students can decide whether they want to attend in-person classes with extra precautionary measures, such as wearing a mask in the school building and maintaining social distancing.

For those who prefer learning remotely, West Ada School District is offering students enrollment in the Virtual School House, their model of online learning.

The district will hold their final meeting on Tuesday, August 5 to finalize their reopening plan.

You can read the district's full reopening plan and learn more about the Virtual School House here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus