x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

education

Board of Ed approves 5% cut to Idaho public schools budget

Gov. Brad Little requested the reduction due to a drop in state revenue from the coronavirus pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education has approved a plan to cut the budget for public schools by five percent.

Gov. Brad Little requested the reduction due to a drop in state revenue from the coronavirus pandemic.

That five percent cut comes out to $99 million in the overall schools budget.

The board also approved recommendations for a return to school with options for in-person and online learning at its meeting on Wednesday.

RELATED: Athletics holding up Middleton schools budget

RELATED: 'I've missed them terribly': Treasure Valley teachers weigh in on the return to in-person learning this fall

RELATED: West Ada will seek voter approval of supplemental levy in August

RELATED: Boise School District looks to use rainy day fund during pandemic

RELATED: Boise School District faces $9 million budget shortfall over the next 14 months