Board of Ed approves 5% cut to Idaho public schools budget

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education has approved a plan to cut the budget for public schools by five percent.
Gov. Brad Little requested the reduction due to a drop in state revenue from the coronavirus pandemic.
That five percent cut comes out to $99 million in the overall schools budget.
The board also approved recommendations for a return to school with options for in-person and online learning at its meeting on Wednesday.
