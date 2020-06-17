West Ada will seek voter approval of supplemental in August

It has been just two weeks since voters rejected a $14 million-per-year levy. The board of trustees voted to try again.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District will go back to the voters on August 25 with another supplemental levy.

Two weeks ago, voters rejected a two-year, $28 million levy, causing even more uncertainty during this uncertain time. The levy got just 46 percent of the vote, falling short of the simple majority needed for passage.

Trustees held a special meeting earlier this week and decided they won’t wait long to give the levy another go.

The levy remains the same. Idaho’s largest school district has gotten voter approval on a $14 million-a-year levy since 2012. It makes up about 5% percent of the budget and funds various operations within the district.

West Ada spokesman Eric Exline told KTVB that about 85 percent of the budget goes to support salaries and positions in the district.

Without the levy, Exline says they will need to reduce costs by $27.3 million next year. That could lead a reduction in salaries and school days.