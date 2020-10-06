Boise School District releases draft plan for reopening in the fall

The district is asking parents and staff to provide input.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District on Wednesday released its tentative plans for reopening schools to in-person learning in the fall.

The draft plan provides recommendations for keeping students and staff healthy and includes the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), social distancing, and various sanitization efforts.

"The draft plan, while comprehensive, is by no means exhaustive," district spokesman Dan Hollar said in a news release, noting that it is simply "the first step" toward resuming five-day-a-week school operations beginning on Aug. 17.

Hollar said the plan aims to be respectful of CDC guidelines for reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, while also allowing the district to be "creative and flexible" as it provides classes both in-person and online.

The district is asking parents, patrons and staff to weigh in on the draft plan. It's available to view online here and comments will be accepted here until 5 p.m. on Monday, June 15.

According to Hollar, the plan reflects input from Boise School District health, safety, food and facilities administration, school principals, community health professionals, as well as feedback from recent staff and parent surveys.

The plan and public comments will be presented to the Boise School Board for final review on Thursday, June 18.

