Candidate profiles for Boise School District’s 2022 Board of Trustees election

BOISE, Idaho —
Boise School District (BSD) recently published candidate profile information for the 2022 Board of Trustees election.
The election will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, with five races of varying seat terms and 14 total candidates.
Race #1 (two six-year term seats)
- Beth Oppenheimer
- Dave Wagers
- Krista Hasler
- Greg Woodard
- Zach Borah
- Paul Lewer*
Race #2 (one 4-year term seat)
- Neil Mercer
- Andy Hawes
- Matthew Shapiro
- Nick Sackett*
Race #3 (one 2-year term seat)
- Elizabeth Langley
- Todd Kurowski
- Jessie McDonald*
- Dawn King
- Nate Dean
- Josh Bales*
Race #4 (one 2-year term)
- Steve Schmidt
- Shiva Rajbhandari
- Jacob Rowe*
*- The Candidate has withdrawn from the race.
For more information on the 2022 Board of Trustees candidates, click HERE.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: