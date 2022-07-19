Candidate profiles for Boise School District’s 2022 Board of Trustees election

The Boise School District Board of Trustees Election will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The election will have four races with 14 total candidates.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise School District (BSD) recently published candidate profile information for the 2022 Board of Trustees election.

The election will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, with five races of varying seat terms and 14 total candidates.

Race #1 (two six-year term seats)

Beth Oppenheimer

Dave Wagers

Krista Hasler

Greg Woodard

Zach Borah

Paul Lewer*

Race #2 (one 4-year term seat)

Neil Mercer

Andy Hawes

Matthew Shapiro

Nick Sackett*

Race #3 (one 2-year term seat)

Elizabeth Langley

Todd Kurowski

Jessie McDonald*

Dawn King

Nate Dean

Josh Bales*

Race #4 (one 2-year term)

Steve Schmidt

Shiva Rajbhandari

Jacob Rowe*

*- The Candidate has withdrawn from the race.

For more information on the 2022 Board of Trustees candidates, click HERE.

Watch more Local News: