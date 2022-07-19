West Ada School District approves pay increase for staff

The newly approved changes include a base pay rate of $15 per hour for all current, full-time classified employees.

BOISE, Idaho — The West Ada School District has approved a pay and compensation increase for staff.

Earlier this summer, a committee met to review compensation for district employees, with the goal of increasing pay for all West Ada employees to at least $15 an hour. The newly approved changes include a base pay rate of $15 per hour for all current, full-time classified employees.

"Our classified staff continue to show their dedication to our students each and every day," West Ada Superintendent, Dr. Derek Bub said. "I am happy to announce we have made another significant investment in classified employees, including pay increases to ensure classified staff are paid $15 an hour."

The changes will take effect for the 2022-2023 school year. Current West Ada employees eligible for moving up the salary schedule will also receive increases from 7% to 20% for the next year.

"We know that compensation is not the only way to value our employees, but we feel compelled to do everything we can to show our appreciation for their hard work," Dr. Bub said.

Additionally, West Ada has made changes to the dependent costs for its district medical insurance plan and will now offer extra coverage savings for employees and their families.

"For an employee with a spouse on the district health insurance plan, the savings will be $366.27 per month, and for an employee with a spouse and child, the savings will be $436.14 per month," according to a press release from West Ada. "For a family of four or more, the savings will be $513 per month."

The changes are scheduled to take effect in the first paycheck for the 2022-2023 school year and will continue through November 2022. In December, the district will renew its policy for the next calendar year and set the new medical insurance rates.

West Ada said its goal is to continue to improve employees' benefits while offering even lower rates.

