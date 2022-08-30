August 30 elections in Idaho: What's on the ballot and where

Several Idaho school districts have funding measures up for a vote. See what's on the ballot where you live.

BOISE, Idaho — Multimillion-dollar bond measures for two Canyon County school districts top the list of items up for a vote in the election scheduled for August 30, one of four dates on the State of Idaho's consolidated election calendar.

Ada County, Idaho's largest county, is not participating in the August 30 election, but the Boise School District has an election for five Board of Trustees seats one week later, on September 6.

If you have not registered to vote, you may do so at your polling place on the day of the election. Polling locations for the August 30 election are those designated by your county clerk, as was the case for the May 17 primary. Unlike primary elections, party affiliation does not apply to the August election.

Contact information for county clerks, a tool to find your polling location and other resources are available at the Idaho Secretary of State's official election website.

In-person early voting for the August 30 election begins August 15 and is offered Monday-Friday through August 26 in counties that offer the option.

To vote by absentee ballot, you must have an application in to your county clerk by 5 p.m. on August 19.

Here's a rundown of what's on the ballot in southwestern and south-central Idaho.

Middleton School District No. 134 (Canyon County)

General obligation bond (66.67% supermajority required to pass)

Purpose: Financing costs of acquiring and constructing a new elementary school; acquiring and constructing a new career technical education center, renovating and improving Heights Elementary; and repairing, renovating, remodeling other existing schools and facilities in the district, together with furnishings and equipment necessary

Amount: Principal not to exceed $59,435,000, to be paid off within 20 years; anticipated interest rate is 3.77% per annum.

Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $140 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

*As of Aug. 30, 2022, the total existing bonded indebtedness of the district, including interest accrued, is $27,767,346.

Vallivue School District No. 139 (Canyon County)

General obligation bond (66.67% supermajority required to pass)

Purpose: Financing costs of acquiring and constructing two new elementary schools; repairing, renovating, remodeling, equipping and furnishing other existing schools and facilities in the district; safety, security and technology upgrades; and purchasing improved and unimproved land for future school sites and various school facilities.

Amount: Principal not to exceed $55 million, to be paid off within 20 years; anticipated interest rate is 3.78% per annum.

Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $52 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The district's existing bond levy is expected to decrease by the same amount, so the estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer is not expected to increase.

*As of Aug. 30, 2022, the total existing bonded indebtedness of the district, including interest accrued, is $133,592,465.

Salmon River Joint School District No. 243 (Adams and Idaho counties)

Supplemental levy (simple majority required to pass)

Purpose: Paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the district.

Amount: $495,000 for one year, beginning July 1, 2022. Approximate amount allocated to each use: $417,000 for salaries, benefits, supplement insurance plan for teachers, coaches, support staff, stipends; $25,000 for extracurricular services (field trips, athletic bussing, ASK electricity); $53,000 for technology and classroom materials (includes purchased services such as IDLA).

Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $233 per $100,000 of December taxable assessed values based on current conditions.

Blaine County School District No. 61

School plant facilities reserve fund levy (55% voter approval required to pass)

Purpose: Improving, maintaining and repairing any existing buildings, including roof repairs and replacements; and furnishing and equipping any buildings, including all safety, security, LED lighting, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities, mechanical systems, and appliances and technology upgrades necessary to maintain and operate the buildings of the school district.

Amount: $5 million per year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2027.

Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $34.90 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

Jerome Joint School District (Jerome, Gooding and Lincoln counties)

General obligation bond (66.67% supermajority required to pass)

Purpose: Financing the addition, remodel and/or repair of the existing Jefferson Elementary School building; and to repair or equip any other buildings necessary to maintain and operate the buildings of the district.

Amount: Principal not to exceed $12 million; anticipated interest rate of 3.87% per annum.

Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $41 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The district's existing bond levy is expected to decrease by the same rate, resulting in no net change in the district's bond levy rate if the proposed bonds are approved.

*The total existing bonded indebtedness of the District, including interest accrued, is $56,370,233.

Buhl Joint School District No. 412 (Twin Falls and Gooding counties)

School plant facilities reserve fund levy (55% voter approval required to pass)

Purpose: Acquiring, purchasing, or improving school sites; constructing, adding to, remodeling, improving or repairing any existing buildings, including, but not limited to, a lunch room and kitchen for the middle school and restrooms for the elementary school; and furnishing and equipping any buildings, including all safety, security, lighting, heating ventilation, and sanitation facilities and appliances and technology upgrades necessary to maintain and operate the buildings of the district.

Amount: Up to $900,000 each year for seven years, beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2029.

Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $109 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy costing $45 per $100,000 that expired on June 30, 2022. If the proposed plant facilities levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is expected to increase by $64.

Three Creek School District No. 416 (Twin Falls and Owyhee counties)

Supplemental levy (simple majority required to pass)

Purpose: Employing a paraprofessional aide to support the teacher in classroom instruction.

Amount: $20,000 per year for two years, beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2024.

Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $83.58 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

