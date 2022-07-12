North Idaho College named Metallica Scholar school for fourth year

The college will be receiving a $10,000 grant from the program.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College (NIC) announced that it will be returning for the fourth year as part of the Metallica Scholar program. According to a press release, the college will be receiving a $10,000 grant from the program.

The NIC Foundation will also be matching that grant, which the college received through a competitive process with other community colleges in the United States.

According to NIC, the college has been involved with the Metallica Scholars Initiative since 2019. Since then, the program has provided 171 scholarships for 156 NIC students. In addition, $200,000 has been granted, with $189,600 of that money going directly to students at NIC's Career and Technical Education programs as scholarships.

The college says that the NIC Foundation has also provided an additional $63,000 in scholarship funds as part of grant-matching requirements from the Metallica program.

The scholars' initiative was established by All Within My Hands, a non-profit, philanthropic organization created by the members and management of Metallica. The organization is looking to replicate the program further by adding 10 more schools to the roster, investing $1.8 million with that expansion, according to NIC.

Those 10 new schools are:

Clark State Community College - Springfield, Ohio

East Central College - Union, Missouri

Guilford Technical Community College – Jamestown, North Carolina

Hudson County Community College - Jersey City, New Jersey

Middlesex Community College -Lowell, Massachusetts

Milwaukee Area Technical College - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - Perkinston, Mississippi

Rockland Community College – Suffern, New York

Salt Lake Community College – Salt Lake City, Utah

San Juan College – Farmington, New Mexico

“Our goal for the Metallica Scholars Initiative is to shine a light on workforce education and support the next generation of tradespeople,” said Pete Delgrosso, executive director of All Within My Hands. “With the addition of the 2022-2023 Metallica Scholars program, our grants will reach over 2,000 men and women in 32 community colleges across 27 states. We are honored to support these students of all ages and backgrounds and look forward to growing the program even farther in the future.”

