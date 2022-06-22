NIC Board of Trustees finalizes contract for new president Dr. Nick Swayne

The motion passed 3-2 after yet another heated discussion amongst NIC Board trustees. Swayne starts at NIC on August 1, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Dr. Nick Swayne has been selected as the 11th president of North Idaho College.

The college's board of Trustees finalized Swayne's contract today, as the motion passed 3-2. Again, trustees Todd Banducci and Greg McKenzie heavily criticized the process. Banducci accused Swayne's three-year contract of being "gold plated" and that the college was paying too much money.

NIC Attorney Marc Lyons responded to Banducci by saying that the three-year contract has been standard at the college for 20 plus years.

This isn't the first time both Banducci and McKenzie heavily criticized the process in selecting candidates for the position. During the last meeting, Banducci said he had "incredible contempt for the process" while McKenzie called it an "embarrassment."

Board Chair David Wold stated that he was the most impressed with Swayne out of all of the candidates he interviewed, saying he had the right set of priorities for the college.

“North Idaho College plays a critical role in this community, and Dr. Swayne has the background and leadership skills needed to make sure NIC delivers for its students,” Wold said.

Swayne served as the executive director of 4-Virginia, a collaborative partnership between eight universities in the state of Virginia. He is also the founder of a comprehensive academic innovation ecosystem at James Madison University.

Swayne earned his bachelor's degree at the University of Idaho, a master's in public administration from Northeastern University and a doctorate in postsecondary strategic leadership from James Madison University.

“This is an exciting opportunity for me,” Swayne said. “During my recent visit to North Idaho College, I met several dedicated, honorable people in college leadership and on the faculty and staff, as well as students. There are so many good things going on at the college, and I’m looking forward to making sure the community knows that.”

According to a press release from NIC, Swayne says his top priorities for the college is student recruitment and retention. Swayne believes NIC should stand out as a valued destination for students as they embark upon or return to their educational journey.