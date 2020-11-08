Caldwell School District to start year with online-only learning

The Caldwell School District voted Monday night to begin the school year remotely.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell School Board on Monday night voted to begin the upcoming school year with remote-only learning.

After meeting with health officials, the board approved the recommendation by Superintendent N. Shalene French to begin classes in the "red phase" of the district's reopening plan, meaning all instruction will be done entirely online.

The school year is scheduled to begin on August 27. According to the district, every student will be provided a device to use for remote learning.

Canyon County is currently designated by Southwest District Health as having substantial community spread of the coronavirus.

In a message to parents and staff Monday night, French said the remote-only learning would last through at least October 2 and that the board would make a decision on September 21 whether to bring students back to class on a part-time basis.

"The spread of the virus in our community has continued to worsen," French said in the message. "We appreciate your patience. We know that many of you share our deep disappointment that the spread of the virus continues to impact our daily lives and the lives of our students.

"Our dearest hope remains that prevention measures will be embraced in our community and virus levels will drop and schools can reopen their doors to serve students in person quickly," she added.

District officials said more information about device pick up and meals will be made available to parents before the start of virtual classes on August 27.

