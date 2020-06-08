Close the Divide collects 1,300 computers for Idaho students

Idaho Business for Education's (IBE) Close the Divide initiative collected 1,300 laptops and computers for Idaho students on Wednesday.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Business for Education's (IBE) Close the Divide Day took place on Wednesday. 100 volunteers showed up to the 47 drop-off locations throughout the state. 1,300 laptops and computers were collected for Idaho students to use during the upcoming school year.

Drop-off locations were placed in Sandpoint, Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Lewiston, Moscow, Grangeville, Twin Falls, Pocatello and Idaho Falls. There were also eight locations in Ada and Canyon Counties.

In addition to computer donations, IBE also collected $20,000 in cash donations to be used to purchase computer and internet services for students in need.

"IBE is so grateful for the generosity of the many Idahoans who donated computers and money to our Close the Divide Day," IBE President and CEO Rod Gramer said. "We are also very grateful for all the volunteers who gave up much of their day and braved near-triple digit temperatures to staff our drop-off locations. When students are in need, you can always count on the people of Idaho to step up and help."

A survey conducted by the State Board of Education showed that nearly 200,000 Idaho students do not have access to a computer at home, and an additional 30,000 do not have internet service.

IBE is continuing to collect donations through the end of August.

Watch more 'Local News'