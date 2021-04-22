Boise State will have new computer systems engineering degree in fall 2021

The new bachelor of science degree creates a new opportunity for students to seek careers in growing fields, the dean of the College of Engineering said.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above aired April 6 and is a report on a webinar on COVID-19 questions that was hosted by Boise State University students.

Boise State University will offer a new bachelor's degree in the College of Engineering this fall, the university announced on Thursday.

The new degree will be in computer systems engineering through the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

"The degree represents an opportunity for students to prepare for careers in a rapidly expanding field," Dean of the College of Engineering JoAnn Lighty said in a statement.

According to the university, the degree will help students obtain careers in the fields of computer science, computer systems and electrical engineering. Students will also learn computer systems design and understand what it takes to build secure systems.

Boise State officials added that the new computer systems degree will students get into careers that are anticipated to grow in the future. The university, citing the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment growth in the computer system field is expected to be higher than the workforce in general.