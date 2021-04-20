Boise School District grads only allowed two tickets to graduation ceremonies

BOISE, Idaho — Students in the Boise School District are going to have to be very selective about who can attend their upcoming graduation ceremonies.
The district is limiting tickets to two per grad.
The graduation ceremonies will happen at ExtraMile Arena, the home of the Boise State basketball team, a venue that seats juts over 12,000 people.
School officials say they will live stream the graduation for those that don't get the invite.
Details on that will be released as graduation draws closer.
High School Graduation Schedule
7 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena (unless otherwise noted)
May 24, Borah High
May 25, Capital High
May 26, Timberline High
May 26, Frank Church High @ Frank Church (outside), 4 p.m.
May 27, Boise High