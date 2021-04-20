Boise School District grads only allowed two tickets to graduation ceremonies

The ceremonies will be held at ExtraMile Arena on the Boise State campus in late May.

BOISE, Idaho — Students in the Boise School District are going to have to be very selective about who can attend their upcoming graduation ceremonies.



The district is limiting tickets to two per grad.



The graduation ceremonies will happen at ExtraMile Arena, the home of the Boise State basketball team, a venue that seats juts over 12,000 people.



School officials say they will live stream the graduation for those that don't get the invite.



Details on that will be released as graduation draws closer.

High School Graduation Schedule

7 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena (unless otherwise noted)

May 24, Borah High

May 25, Capital High

May 26, Timberline High

May 26, Frank Church High @ Frank Church (outside), 4 p.m.