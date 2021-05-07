Boise State, CSI hold graduation ceremonies this weekend

Boise State is hosting the first of three in-person ceremonies at Albertsons Stadium this weekend.

BOISE, Idaho — Graduation ceremonies. It is something last year's college graduates at Boise State University have waited over a year for.

Boise State is hosting the first of three in-person ceremonies at Albertsons Stadium this weekend.

The first one is on Friday is where students from the Class of 2020 are finally getting a chance to walk across the stage.

There will also be two ceremonies on Saturday for this year's graduates.

All graduates get four tickets for guests.

The ceremonies will be streamed live online. They are being recorded so people can watch them later.

And the College of Southern Idaho is kicking off its commencement ceremonies Friday morning.

They are holding 12 separate ceremonies over the next two days.

They started at 9 a.m. Friday and run through Saturday night. The ceremonies will be held in the CSI Fine Arts auditorium.

CSI will also have a live stream to watch on their website.