Nampa School District to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa School District announced it will be holding in-person graduation for its three biggest high schools at the Ford Idaho Center later this month, and there is no limit on who can attend the ceremonies.
Graduation ceremonies will held at the Idaho Center for Columbia High School, Nampa High School and Skyview High School.
Graduates can invite as many people as they would like to come out and watch the ceremony. The district is encouraging guests to wear masks while inside the building.
The event will be live streamed so that those who cannot attend or who are not feeling well can watch the ceremony from home.
Union High School will hold a ceremony at the NNU Brandt Center, and Treasure Valley Leadership Academy (TVLA) will celebrate outdoors at Lakeview Park. NOVA, the district's online school, will hold a virtual ceremony, followed by a hat-toss celebration outdoors at Park Ridge Field. This will be a first-ever graduation for both TVLA, which launched in fall 2017 with freshmen only, and NOVA, which started in fall 2020 for K-12.
NSD Graduation Calendar
May 19: TVLA. 11 a.m. at Lakeview Park
May 19: NOVA. 5 p.m. (Virtual); Hat Toss Ceremony 7 p.m. at Park Ridge Field
May 19: Nampa PREP. 6:30 p.m. at NHS Little Theater
May 20: Union High School. 7 p.m. at NNU Brandt Center
May 21: Gateways. 10:45 a.m. at Gateways
May 24: Nampa High School. 7 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center
May 25: Skyview High School Graduation. 7 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center
May 26: Columbia High School Graduation. 7 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center