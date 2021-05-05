Nampa School District to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa School District announced it will be holding in-person graduation for its three biggest high schools at the Ford Idaho Center later this month, and there is no limit on who can attend the ceremonies.

The event will be live streamed so that those who cannot attend or who are not feeling well can watch the ceremony from home.



Union High School will hold a ceremony at the NNU Brandt Center, and Treasure Valley Leadership Academy (TVLA) will celebrate outdoors at Lakeview Park. NOVA, the district's online school, will hold a virtual ceremony, followed by a hat-toss celebration outdoors at Park Ridge Field. This will be a first-ever graduation for both TVLA, which launched in fall 2017 with freshmen only, and NOVA, which started in fall 2020 for K-12.



NSD Graduation Calendar



May 19: TVLA. 11 a.m. at Lakeview Park

May 19: NOVA. 5 p.m. (Virtual); Hat Toss Ceremony 7 p.m. at Park Ridge Field

May 19: Nampa PREP. 6:30 p.m. at NHS Little Theater

May 20: Union High School. 7 p.m. at NNU Brandt Center

May 21: Gateways. 10:45 a.m. at Gateways

May 24: Nampa High School. 7 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center

May 25: Skyview High School Graduation. 7 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center

May 26: Columbia High School Graduation. 7 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center