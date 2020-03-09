Boise State to honor Class of 2020 during Spring 2021 graduation ceremony

Spring and Fall 2020 graduates will now be honored during the Spring 2021 commencement ceremony following the cancellation of both graduations.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University's graduating classes of Spring and Fall 2020 will now be honored during the Spring 2021 commencement ceremony. The announcement was made on Thursday by Boise State president Dr. Marlene Tromp.

Spring 2020 commencement was set to take place in May, but was postponed until December due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Because COVID-19 cases spiked in June and remained high throughout the summer, the university has again postponed Spring 2020 graduation to Spring 2021.

The Fall 2020 commencement ceremony was also postponed to Spring 2021.

"I know that this will be a truly heartbreaking loss for our students who have worked so hard to achieve their goals as well as for their faculty, friends and family who long to celebrate these accomplishments, and I grieve that with all my heart," Tromp said. "Commencement is a landmark event for the institution and also in the lives of our students.

"This is an especially tough blow to the Spring 2020 graduates who we sincerely hoped would be able to join us in person this December. These are extraordinary and extraordinarily difficult times across the globe, and I hope every graduating Bronco still embraces the pride and joy of their achievement, even in the face of losses occasioned by the global pandemic."

Spring, summer and winter 2020 graduates will be invited to join a virtual ceremony this December. The university is planning the spring 2021 ceremony with "cautious optimism".

"We treasure our graduates and want to celebrate and honor them, as soon as we can safely do so," Tromp said.

