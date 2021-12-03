Boise State's journey through a year of the pandemic

It has been nearly 12 months since COVID-19 was detected in Idaho and Boise State announced that the rest of the spring semester would be virtual-only.

Although coronavirus infections continue to be a concern, things are looking better for the university.

Boise State started the next school year in the hybrid model, then switched to remote after Thanksgiving break amid a surge in cases. The school is now back in hybrid learning but will go remote again for the end of the school year after Spring Break, which runs April 12- 16.

Classes are set to end on May 7. Unlike last year, BSU will hold two in-person commencements on May 8.

The ceremonies will be held with COVID-19 precautions at Albertsons Stadium. Graduates will be limited to bringing four guests.

Anyone who graduated from Boise State last year and felt like they missed out on the graduation ceremony experience is welcome to take part in this one, the school says.

