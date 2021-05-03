CDH to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to Subgroup 2.3 beginning Saturday

Those 65 and older are encouraged to continue seeking vaccination appointments as the next group becomes eligible.

BOISE, Idaho — Frontline and similar essential employees in Subgroup 2.3 will become eligible to receive the COVID-1 vaccine in Central District Health's (CDH) jurisdiction, including Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties, on Saturday, March 6.

An estimated 43,000 Idahoans in CDH's region will become eligible to receive the vaccine in this subgroup.

Those eligible includes:

Frontline workers

Food and agricultural workers Food processing workers, including USDA processing plant inspectors Grocery, convenience store, and food pantry workers

Manufacturing workers

Public transit workers

U.S. Postal Services workers

Flight crews

Subset of essential gas, electric, water, and telecommunications utility workers, who work indoors

Other people eligible in subgroup 2.3

Idaho National Guard (if not included in previous subgroups)

Residents of homeless shelters

Interpreters (ASL or other languages)

Janitorial and cleaning staff who work within any of these sectors or settings (including above.)

"We are seeing a sizeable increase in the number of vaccines coming to our health district. We've also seen a dramatic decrease in demand this past week from those 65 years and older, so we are opening up Subgroup 2.3 to ensure vaccine appointments are filled," CDH Director Russ Duke said. "Vaccine providers are still encouraged to prioritize appointments for anyone 65 years and older".

Those within subgroup 2.3 can begin making vaccine appointments as soon as possible, starting Friday and through the weekend.

At the direction of Gov. Brad Little, the state created a new pre-registration solution to help alleviate the frustration that many Idahoans have experienced in trying to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new system will require patients to provide information in one location so that providers can reach out to eligible patients when appointments are available. You can add your name to the waiting list regardless of when you are eligible to get the vaccine.

Alina Gilmore, a Central District Health spokesperson said the district is weeks ahead of their original vaccine rollout schedule. She urged those 65 and older to continue to book appointments and hopes that the next 2.3 sub-group will do the same.

"It feels like we are making steps in the right direction, people are getting the protection they need to finally be able to see their loved ones, to connect with family, to leave the house, to get back to that sense of normalcy that we have lost," said Gilmore.

CDH is encouraging eligible Idahoans to call clinics or schedule online. The enrolled vaccine provider list for CDH can be found here.

There is also a mobile vaccine provider list for employers to establish an agreement with enrolled vaccine providers for on-site and mobile vaccine clinics for employees. That list can be found here.

Panhandle Health District started taking appointments for the 2.3 sub-group on March 3.

Idaho North Health District began taking appointments on March 4.

Eastern Idaho Public Health plans to start scheduling appointments the week of March 8.

Southeastern, Southwest, and South Central Health Districts will stick with the state's recommendation to start with the new group on March 15.

