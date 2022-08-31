Aaron von Ehlinger in court for sentencing

BOISE, Idaho — The former Idaho state representative convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern, Aaron von Ehlinger, is in court Wednesday afternoon for his sentencing verdict.
Aaron von Ehlinger, 39, would be required to register as a sex offender and could face up to life in prison at his sentencing.
Von Ehlinger, a Republican from Latah County, resigned his seat in the Idaho House a month after a legislative ethics committee found that he had committed "conduct unbecoming a representative" in his sexual pursuit of the intern and several other women who worked at the Statehouse.
Von Ehlinger has been held in the Ada County Jail since April, when a 12-person jury found him guilty of raping a 19-year-old statehouse intern that he worked with.
The former lawmaker has maintained his innocence throughout the process, insisting on the stand the two had consensual sex after going on a date and that it was "passionate."
Earlier this month, Ehlinger's defense filed a motion for a new trial, claiming that the state was "leading" one of the testifying witnesses, sexual assault nurse Ann Wardle, who testified to Doe's injuries and her statements about the incident after examining her.
At the trial, District Judge Michael Reardon responded saying, "There is no question if penetration occurred. The question was, was it consensual? The jury was free to believe or disbelieve the statements from the nurse, and they chose to believe her."
Aaron von Ehlinger's sentencing is set for Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise.
3:55 p.m. State: He attempted to present himself in a favorable light during the PSI to tamper with the data. Eval shows his motivation for treatment is below avg.
3:54 p.m. State: The PSI sheds light on his ability to be rehabilitated. He is a moderate risk but only if willing to be rehabilitated. Defendant attempted to deceive the testers from the PSI.
3:52 p.m. State: JD suffered additional trauma from being doxxed by VE supporters. "He has no remorse for the pain he caused."
3:52 p.m. State: "if the defendant cannot acknowledge wrongdoing he cannot engage in treatment to reduce risk".
3:51 p.m. VE testified, "Why not?" when asked why he was pursuing Doe, which the state brought up as a red flag.
3:50 p.m. Cox objects again. Reardon says he won't give these things significant weight but he will allow it.
3:48 p.m. Reardon: the things the court can take into consideration can include evidence of his past and uncharged/dismissed misconduct.
3:47 p.m State is referring to the 3 women who said they were uncomfortable by him from the ethics hearing last year at the statehouse. Cox objected because they are just allegations. Reardon said this was in the prosecutor's packet that Cox saw and read through.
3:45 p.m. "there is no sentence this court can give that can heal her scars." -Katelyn Farley.
3:44 p.m. State said he took a place she loved (the statehouse) and turned it into a place where she was taunted and harassed.
3:43 p.m State is asking for a protection order for essentially, forever. "The defendant's actions destroyed her dreams and career aspirations."
3:42 p.m. "I hope me coming forward can create a path for others to come forward." "I hope he rots behind those cold, metal bars."
3:40 p.m "I will never forget the strength and force of his grip."
3:36 p.m. State is providing a recorded impact statement from Doe. Cox is objecting because he wants to review the statement. Reardon: Victims are not required to provide this ahead of time. My inclination is to hear it.
3:34 p.m. We are beginning. Judge Michael Reardon is going over the charges and the trial verdict. The state wanted to address a recorded call between VE and his parents about the victim and the results of the trial. Reardon doesn't want to consider this today.
3:29 p.m. Jon Cox, von Ehlinger's attorney, entered the courtroom in a navy suit and a baby blue tie.
3:26 p.m. von Ehlinger is eyeing the gallery -- which is pretty much full.
3:23 p.m. Victim witness coordinators have also arrived.
3:18 p.m HAPPENING NOW: I am in the courtroom for Aaron von Ehlinger's sentencing, which is set to begin in 15 minutes. We've got nearly a full house of reporters and some citizens here in support of Jane Doe as well.
