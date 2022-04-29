Jury enters second day of deliberations in former Idaho lawmaker's rape trial

Aaron von Ehlinger, 39, is accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old Capitol intern in his Boise apartment in 2021.

BOISE, Idaho — Jurors began their second day of deliberations Friday in the trial of a former Idaho state representative accused of raping an intern who worked at the Capitol during the 2021 legislative session.

Aaron von Ehlinger, 39, is charged with felony counts of rape and forcible sexual penetration.

The 19-year-old intern told police that von Ehlinger forced her to perform oral sex and penetrated her with his finger - despite her telling him "no" and saying she did not want to - after the pair went out on a date in March 2021.

Von Ehlinger, who took the stand in his own defense Thursday, said the sexual encounter was consensual and that Jane Doe was a willing participant.

The prosecution called Jane Doe to the stand as well, but she bolted from the courtroom mid-testimony, prompting Judge Michael Reardon to instruct the jury that they could not consider anything she said as they decide their verdict.

Prosecutors have argued that von Ehlinger wielded his power and influence over the young woman to devastating effect, and that his version of what happened inside the apartment that night is a lie. Prosecutor Katelyn Farley urged jurors to consider an injury to Jane Doe's head she said she received when trying to pull away from von Ehlinger, as well as think about why Jane Doe sought out a sexual assault examination and told her mother, another Statehouse employee, and the police that she had been raped.

The defense has said that there was no power differential between von Ehlinger and the intern, that there is no evidence the encounter was anything but consensual, and that the prosecution has fallen far short of proving their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Von Ehlinger, a Republican from Latah County, resigned from his seat in the Legislature in April 2021 after an ethics committee found that he had acted improperly in romantically pursuing the intern and several other women who worked at the Capitol.

The case was handed to the jury just before 1 p.m. Thursday, and they deliberated for seven hours before heading home for the night.

If convicted, von Ehlinger faces up to life in prison.

