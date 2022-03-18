Driver who caused crash that killed man near Eagle sentenced for felony manslaughter

The driver, Cecilio Camacho-Montoya, was not authorized to be in the U.S. at the time of the crash that killed 22-year-old Connor Holcomb.

BOISE, Idaho — A man from Mexico faces up to 15 years in prison for causing a deadly crash in May of 2021 near Eagle.

Judge Steven Hippler on Wednesday sentenced Cecilio Camacho-Montoya, 34, to up to 15 years in prison, with 7 1/2 years fixed before he becomes eligible for parole. Also, his driver's license is suspended for life. At the time of the crash, Camacho-Montoya resided in Arizona, but was in the U.S. unlawfully. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office said he will be subject to deportation after his sentence is complete.

Camacho-Montoya pleaded guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter in November 2021 for the crash that killed 22-year-old Connor Holcomb. The crash occurred on May 19, 2021, at the intersection of Idaho highways 55 and 44.

Camacho-Montoya was driving under the influence of alcohol in a Freightliner semi truck when he sped north through a red light on Highway 55, and collided with Holcomb's pickup truck. Holcomb later died on the day of the crash.

Field sobriety tests at the scene showed Camacho-Montoya had blood-alcohol content levels of 0.222 and 0.214 -- more than five times the legal limit of 0.04 for commercial drivers.

After Wednesday's sentencing, Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said, "I express my deepest condolences to Connor's family, and I appreciate their strength during this case."

Bennetts also thanked the Ada Co. Sheriff's Office for their investigation of the crash.

