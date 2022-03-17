Caldwell Police officers under investigation by FBI

A Caldwell city spokeswoman confirmed that multiple officers are being investigated, but said that Chief Frank Wyant was not among them.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Multiple Caldwell Police officers are under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, city officials confirmed Thursday.

The City of Caldwell did not release the names of the officers, however, or say what the investigation was about.

City spokeswoman Bianca Stevenson wrote in a statement that the city is aware of the FBI's scrutiny into the police department, but said that Police Chief Frank Wyant is not a target of the investigation.

"Chief Wyant is not a subject in the FBI investigation. Nor is he a subject in any police, Human Resources or other internal investigation by the City," she wrote. "No disciplinary action against Chief Wyant is being considered by the City. His status with the City is that of an employee in good standing."

It is unclear whether the officers under investigation have faced discipline, or whether they are still on patrol.

Caldwell Police denied public records requests by KTVB about whether there was an investigation - internal or external - related to Caldwell Police or Chief Frank Wyant. The department responded that no records existed related to the request, that investigative records are not required to be disclosed under public records laws, and that the CPD records department does not comment on any investigations.

A spokeswoman for the FBI said she was "not able to confirm or deny the existence of investigations," per Department of Justice Policy.

Caldwell Police administration told KTVB that Wyant, who has served as chief since 2015, was not at work Thursday.

