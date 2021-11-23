Semi driver pleads guilty to killing 22-year-old in Eagle collision

Investigators say Cecilio Camacho-Montoya admitted he had been drinking before he ran a red light and smashed into a pickup in May.

EAGLE, Idaho — A semi truck driver who ran a red light just before a crash that killed a Meridian man pleaded guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter last week.

Thirty-two-year-old Cecilio Eliut Camacho-Montoya, an Arizona resident, has been held in the Ada County Jail since his arrest in the May 19 collision.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Camacho-Montoya had been drinking before the deadly crash. Witnesses said the southbound semi ran a red light at the intersection of State Street and Idaho 55 in Eagle at a high speed, hitting a pickup truck driving on State Street.

The pickup's driver, 22-year-old Connor Dale Holcomb, was flung from his vehicle by the impact, and the semi split apart, then crashed into a concrete barrier, officials said.

Holcomb was taken to Saint Alphonsus Health Plaza in Eagle, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies who interviewed Camacho-Montoya after the crash reported smelling alcohol, and the driver told them he had drank several beers. Camacho-Montoya's blood-alcohol content registered at .22, investigators said, more than double Idaho's legal limit of .08 and five-and-a-half times the .04 legal limit for drivers with a Commercial Driver's License.

Sentencing in the case is set for Feb. 1. Vehicular manslaughter is punishable by up to a decade in prison.

