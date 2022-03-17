Man runs from traffic stop near Boise elementary school

Officers found the man, who's from Gooding, at a home on Leadville Avenue. He's facing charges that include grand theft and battery.

BOISE, Idaho — A 28-year-old man who Boise Police officers stopped for inattentive driving is in jail on felony charges after a door-to-door search in a Southeast Boise neighborhood.

The Boise Police Dept. said officers pulled over the driver at 1:53 p.m. Thursday near West Boise Avenue and South High Street. However, the driver ran from the traffic stop into a nearby neighborhood. Police said he was seen jumping fences and running through backyards.

Officers set up a perimeter and alerted Garfield Elementary School, which is at the corner of Boise Ave. and Broadway. Officers went door-to-door for nearly an hour before they located the suspect in a home on Leadville Ave. and took him into custody. The Boise Police Dept. said evidence showed he entered the home through an unlocked door and threw a man who was inside onto the floor; the man was not hurt, and was able to answer the door when officers arrived. A woman was also in the home. Police said officers secured her safety and took the suspect into custody.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Alberto Canchola of Gooding on suspicion of grand theft, unlawful entry-fleeing wile being pursued by a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers.

The Boise Police Dept. said during the investigation, officers learned the car the suspect was driving had been reported stolen.

While searching the neighborhood near Garfield Elementary, police advised the school to limit activity. The Boise School District said all students were safe inside the school building during the search.

