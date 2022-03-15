Lockdown lifted at St. Luke's Boise after protestors gather over baby's 'medical kidnapping'

Tuesday marked the fourth straight day that demonstrators have protested outside of St. Luke's, organized by far-right activist Ammon Bundy.

BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's Hospital in Boise was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon for more than an hour after a group of protestors massed outside.

"THIS IS NOT A DRILL," read an automated message sent to employees shortly after 1:30 p.m. "An external threat has been identified at Boise hospital location and a lockdown is in progress."

Nurses, doctors, and other employees were instructed not to enter or exit the building, and not open the doors to anyone. Incoming ambulances carrying patients were diverted away from St. Luke's to Saint Alphonsus and other area hospitals.

People seeking medical attention were asked to go to other facilities, while the general public was urged to avoid the area entirely.

The lockdown was lifted, with the hospital resuming normal operations, just before 3 p.m.

"With the safety of patients and staff as its priority, St. Luke’s is grateful to local law enforcement for their support and response to today’s security incident," St. Luke's wrote in a statement.

Boise Police officers stood outside the hospital doors as dozens of protestors gathered, holding umbrellas and signs decrying the "medical kidnapping" of a 10-month-old baby who was taken from his parents and brought to St. Luke's after investigators determined this weekend that he was in "imminent danger."

Tuesday marked the fourth straight day that demonstrators have protested outside of St. Luke's, organized by far-right activist and gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy.

In a video posted online about an hour before the lockdown, Bundy directed his followers to return to St. Luke's, saying he had heard from someone that officials planned to transport the baby from the hospital to a foster placement.

"Go back to the hospital and begin, you know, making noise," Bundy says in the video.

Specifics about the threat received by St. Luke's have not been released.

Due to a security incident, the St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center is currently on lockdown and divert. Safety is our top priority. Anyone in need of care should seek alternative health care providers and options. (1/2) — St. Luke's Health System (@StLukesHealth) March 15, 2022

Law enforcement has stood behind their decision to place the underweight baby in the care of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The boy, identified as 10-month-old Cyrus Anderson, was originally brought in to the hospital March 1, where medical personnel determined he was "was suffering from severe malnourishment," according to Meridian Police. The baby stayed in the hospital until March 4, when he was determined to have gained enough weight under medical care to go home.

But by the time he was brought to a follow-up appointment last week, police say, Cyrus had again lost a significant amount of weight. The baby's parents, Levi and Marissa Anderson, canceled the next follow-up, then failed to show for another examination, even as police were informed that the infant could die without treatment, the department said.

Officers went to a home in Meridian to look for the child, but the occupants refused to let them in to check on Cyrus. By the time they returned with a warrant, Meridian Police said, the baby and his parents were gone.

Levi Anderson was later pulled over on Chinden Boulevard; officers declared the baby to be in "imminent danger" and took him to St. Luke’s in Meridian for treatment.

Bundy and a group of his followers staged the first protest outside of the hospital Saturday, carrying signs proclaiming that the couple's parental rights were being violated and that Cyrus should be returned. One protestor, who did not give his name, told KTVB that he was there because he believed Child Protective Services had been infiltrated by a pedophile ring that was trying to take the baby.

Bundy, Marissa Anderson, Wendy Kay Whitaker and Miranda Chavoya were all arrested on misdemeanor charges ranging from trespassing to obstructing officers.

Diego Rodriguez, Cyrus' grandfather and a friend of Bundy, said at a Monday press conference that he believes the baby was previously fine but is now "deteriorating" under the care of doctors.

"He was very healthy, he was strong, he was not malnourished," he said, adding that the family is concerned that the baby may have been secretly vaccinated while in the hospital.

"This hospital, law enforcement, and everybody, Child Protective Services, they are harming baby Cyrus, they are not helping him," Rodriguez said.

Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea and Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford, who has reviewed the case, doubled down on the decision to determine Cyrus was in imminent danger.

"There isn’t a single law enforcement officer in Ada County that wants to separate a child from a parent," Clifford wrote in a statement. "We always want to preserve the ability for families to stay together if safely possible. First and foremost, however, is the safety of the child."

Deputies handle such difficult and complex cases "more often than I would like," the sheriff said, writing that ACSO investigators declared a child to be in imminent danger in 40 separate cases last year.

"Each case was unique and complex — and there was clear and comprehensive evidence for investigators to declare a person to be in imminent danger in every one of those cases," he wrote.

Clifford also told people who were upset with the officers' decision to stop calling 911 and non-emergency dispatch to voice their complaints, saying these calls were taking away from dispatchers' abilities to coordinate emergency response for police, fire, and EMS services.

Basterrechea outlined the process of police getting involved in a child's removal from his or her parents, noting that not every report from a relative, community member or mandated reporter like a teacher or nurse rises to the level of a child in imminent danger.

"On rare occasions either the living conditions or the health of the child is so dire, police declare the child to be in imminent danger and they remove the child from the custody of the parents," he said. "It is always the goal to ultimately keep these families together," the police chief wrote.

Within days, a court hearing is set to determine whether the child can be safely returned to their parents' care, or should remain in the custody of Health and Welfare.

"These decisions are not made lightly by any of the professionals involved," Basterrechea said. "They cannot allow their investigations be influenced by someone’s standing in the community, by the loudest people in the room or by those who recklessly endanger the lives of our officers and their families by posting their addresses and disrupting their neighborhoods. Our investigators have to remain objective, focusing on the health and wellness of the involved child."

Basterrechea pointed to the worst-case scenario of children who "fall through the cracks," saying that he and his officers had personally helped load the casket of a boy who had died from abuse in 2020 onto a plane en route to his final resting place.

"The Meridian Police Department is determined to stop this from ever happening again," he said.

KTVB has a crew at St. Luke's now, check back for updates.

