'This is a whole different kind of pain': Boise business owner says he was viciously beaten by disgruntled employee

David Fears, owner of Labor Dave Handyman Services, says an argument about money with an employee turned violent when said employee attacked him.

BOISE, Idaho — David Fears is the owner of Labor Dave Handyman Services, a small Boise business that provides affordable labor to people in the Treasure Valley.

Last week, Fears got into an argument with one his employees about money. Rather than continue arguing, Fears wanted to settle the issue in a civil manner.

“I said okay, well if there is a discrepancy and you really feel that it is that off, please take me to the Labor Board, and I would be happy to show up and provide that,” Fears said.

The following Monday, the employee and four other men showed up at Fears' business, and viciously attacked him.

“Bottom line, metal hit my face more than once,” Fears said. “I got somewhere between six and nine fractured bones in my face, which includes everything from under the orbital areas of the bone structure affecting the jaws. So basically, my face, the bone structure is a floating mess right now. This is a whole different kind of pain. I have to sleep upright.”

Fears filed a police report and according to court records, his attacker is facing battery and injury to property charges. It is unclear if the other men he says were involved were charged.

As a result of his injuries, Fears has been unable to work for the past week. He also has not been able to see his young son since the incident because he doesn't want his son to know what happened.

“Not only am I not getting paid but, more importantly, the people who work for me also are not,” Fears said. “My son thinks I’m Superman and I don’t want him to see me this way and it was tough not being able to go trick or treating with him."

Fears' client started a GoFundMe for him to help with medical expenses and lost income. Click here if you would like to help.

Gretchen Parsons is an anchor, reporter and producer at KTVB since 2016. You can follow her on Instagram @gretchenparsonsKTVB or @gretchenKTVB on Twitter.

