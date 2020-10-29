Nampa man charged in cab carjacking, police chase

Laithon Webb is facing five felony charges after trying to elude police during a chase in Boise Tuesday evening.

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man has been arrested in connection a vehicle theft and carjacking of a taxi driver that occured Boise Tuesday evening.

Laithon Webb, 25, was booked into the Ada County Jail Wednesday evening.

He is charged with five felonies counts - robbery, attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle and aggravated assault (3 counts).

On Tuesday evening, Boise police officers were called to a home on S. Benjamin Ave. where a stolen car had been recovered. The suspect was seen running out the back of the home.

Around 11:15 p.m., the man was seen climbing into the back of a taxi cab near Maple Grove Road and West Barnes Street.

Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the cab. The taxi driver pulled over, but the suspect forced him out of the car and took over driving. Police later learned that the man had threatened the taxi driver, possibly with a gun.

Officers continued to pursue the fleeing suspect. Ada County Sheriff's deputies and other officers put out spike strips at Cloverdale and Victory roads to try and stop the taxi, but the suspect was able to get around them.

Police say the man was speeding and driving into oncoming traffic during the pursuit. As the chase reached Clear Creek Drive, a Boise police officer used their vehicle to collide with the taxi, bringing it to a halt.

The police car caught fire as a result of the crash, according to the department, and the flames spread to another car parked nearby. The suspect jumped out of the taxi and tried to run away, but was caught by officers, police say.

Webb was taken to the hospital by paramedics, where medical staff realized that he had gunshot wounds that had previously been bandaged. The circumstances around how he was shot are unclear.

After being treated, Webb was booked into the Ada County Jail.

Watch more crime news: