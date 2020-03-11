Tens of thousands of dollars worth of instruments, equipment stolen from Garden City recording studio

In total, 25 items were stolen from Audio Lab Recording Studio Sunday morning, according to the owner.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a state-of-the-art recording studio over the weekend. Tens of thousands of dollars worth of instruments, equipment, and tools were taken.

“I walked into the control room and all of our keyboards were gone and all of the instruments that were normally on the wall,” said Steve Fulton, the co-founder and co-owner of Audio Lab Recording Studio.

During the early hours of Sunday morning, 12 guitars, along with keyboards, microphones, and speakers were taken. Altogether, the stolen merchandise amounted to nearly $25,000.

“They didn’t smash things, so I was kind of relieved that they weren’t malicious like that,” Fulton said.

When police arrived, they determined the door had been opened with a crowbar. It was later discovered a nearby trailer, which belongs to one of the recording studio's partners, had also been broken into.

Around $6,000 worth of tools were taken from the trailer, according to Fulton. In total, 25 items were taken.

“My grandfather’s banjo was one of the things that got stolen which was very dear to me, that was hard,” Fulton said.

Audio Lab did not have cameras or a security system in place when this happened, but a neighbor's cameras caught a white truck leaving the area with the stolen equipment in it.

“I feel a little bit sad and concerned for these people. They're just misguided and making bad decisions,” Fulton said. “I just don’t want to put anger towards these people, as if they're these awful, awful people. They did a stupid thing, they'll get caught and I just hope it's not a thing where they get persecuted by everybody.”

Since the burglary, Audio Lab has installed a security system.

Garden City Police told KTVB they spent the weekend scouring the neighborhood and getting security footage. The investigation is still ongoing, but they have tracked down the truck believed to have been seen leaving the area.

