Carjacking suspect hospitalized after crash with Boise police car

A suspect in a vehicle theft and the carjacking of a taxi driver is in custody and receiving treatment at a local hospital after police say he led a high-speed pursuit in Boise.

Boise Police was called out to a home on South Benjamin Avenue Tuesday evening for a report of a stolen car that had been recovered. As officers spoke with the residents, the car theft suspect was spotted running away out of the back of the home.

Officers began searching the area for the man, and at about 11:15 p.m., saw him again - this time climbing into the back of a taxi cab near Maple Grove Road and West Barnes Street.

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop on the cab. The taxi driver tried to pull over, investigators say, but the suspect forced him out of the car, and took over driving.

Police say they later learned the man had threatened the taxi driver, possibly with a gun.

Officers continued to pursue the fleeing suspect. Ada County Sheriff's deputies and other officers put out spike strips at Cloverdale and Victory to try and stop the taxi, but the suspect was able to get around them.

Police say the man was speeding and driving into oncoming traffic during the pursuit. As the chase reached Clear Creek Drive, a Boise Police officer used their vehicle to collide with the taxi, bringing it to a halt.

The police car caught fire as a result of the crash, according to the department, and the flames spread to another car parked nearby. The suspect jumped out of the taxi and tried to run away, but was caught by officers, police say.

The man was taken to the hospital, where medical staff realized that he had gunshot wounds that had previously been bandaged. The suspect is undergoing treatment and is expected to survive his injuries.

Boise Fire crews extinguished the burning police car and the other vehicle.

The suspect's name has not been released, and he has not yet been booked into the Ada County Jail. The circumstances around how he was shot are unclear.

Because the man was hurt in the collision with a Boise Police car, the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force has been called in to investigate.

