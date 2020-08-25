2 men arrested in connection to Nampa car burglaries

Police say the found the men near a reported car burglary with stolen items in their possession.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa police arrested two men in connection to a string of car burglaries that happened on Tuesday morning.

Officials said multiple vehicle burglaries happened on the 12000 block of Carriage Hill in Nampa on Tuesday morning.

One homeowner was alerted by their security system that there was motion outside of the home, according to police. The person then saw two men with flashlights looking into their car. They notified police and gave officers a description of the men.

Police say officers found two men that matched the witness's description. The men had flashlights and stolen goods in their possession, including wallets, credit cards, cash and cell phones.

The men were identified as 19-year-old Skyler Farmer and 24-year-old Liam Stanley for vehicle burglaries, grand theft and petit theft.

The case is still under investigation and police say they are looking for other victims.

