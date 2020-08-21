Boise police arrest 21-year-old Nampa man on child enticement charges

Police say the man scheduled to meet a child for "sexual purposes" through social media.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department announced on Friday that officers arrested a Nampa man earlier this week after police say he allegedly traveled to Boise to meet a child.

Officials said detectives with Boise PD's Special Victim's Unit started an investigation that showed 21-year-old Kammiron Hicks of Nampa traveled to Boise to meet a "minor child under the age of 15 for sexual purposes."

When Hicks arrived at the meeting place, Boise police and officers with the US Marshals Task Force were already there and took him into custody.

Officials added that after an initial investigation, Hicks was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of child enticement through the internet and a misdemeanor charge of giving a child harmful materials.

Boise police say parents should look out for apps and websites such as Snapchat, OkCupid, Tumblr, Tinder, Instagram, Kik, Chatspin, Whisper, and Tik Tok on their children's phone.

"In our experience, some apps like Instagram and TikTok can be used in a relatively safe manner with supervision," SVU Sgt. Adam Nielsen said in a release. "It is important to have conversations with your children about possible dangers with these apps and monitor their access and usage of their phones."

