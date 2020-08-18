Boise State RB Robert Mahone arrested on domestic battery charge

Boise State said in a statement Monday night that "Mahone has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities."

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State running back Robert Mahone has been suspended from the football team following his arrest Monday on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

According to Boise police, Mahone was arrested shortly after 5 p.m. at a home near North Allumbaugh Street and West Fairview Avenue after a report of a "domestic disturbance" at the home.

He was booked into the Ada County Jail on one count of misdemeanor domestic battery in the presence of a child.

The senior was one of the Broncos' top two running backs last season, appearing in 13 games, including seven starts.

He rushed for a career-high 142 yards on 24 carries and had two touchdowns in the 2019 season-opener against Florida State.

