Meridian man accused of using racial slurs, threatening violence against Black man

Jeremiah Anderson faces a felony charge of malcious harassment.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A 38-year-old Meridian man is behind bars accused of harassing a Black man based on his race.

According to Meridian police, offices were called Wednesday morning to a report of a fight at a home on Cherry Lane, just west of Meridian Road.

Police said the victim, an African-American man, told them the suspect, identified as Jeremiah Anderson, called him racial slurs and repeatedly threatened violence against him because of his race.

Other witnesses corroborated the man's account, police said, and Anderson continued to use racial slurs and threats in the presence of officers.

Anderson, who does not live in the neighborhood where the altercation occurred, provided officers with a false name and date of birth, according to investigators.

He was booked into the Ada County Jail on one felony count of malicious harassment and one misdemeanor count of false personation.

No booking photo for Anderson was available at the time of publication. Check back for updates.

