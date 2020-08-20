Meridian man headed to prison in domestic violence attack

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, told police that Emerson showed up at her house uninvited, broke her cellphone, and strangled her unconscious.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian man was sentenced Wednesday to a decade in prison for strangling a woman unconscious inside her home in February.

Blake Emerson, 22, will spend at least three years behind bars before he can become eligible for parole.

Emerson pleaded guilty in June to felony domestic violence with traumatic injury. According to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, he was already on probation for grand theft and drug dealing when he was arrested in the Feb. 9 incident.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, told police that Emerson showed up at her house uninvited, broke her cellphone, then attacked her and strangled her until she blacked out.

"This offense is rather shocking to the court," Ada County District Judge James S. Cawthon said during Emerson's sentencing. "The degree of violence is extremely dangerous and potentially fatal."

As part of the sentence, Emerson has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.