Police: Man barricaded inside Meridian home; SWAT team on the scene

Neighbors are urged to stay inside their homes as police try to talk the man, who is believed to be armed, into surrendering.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Police are trying to coax a man into surrendering after he barricaded himself inside a Meridian home Monday evening.

The standoff started at about 6:15 p.m. at a home on West Claire Drive, near the intersection of Ustick and Linder roads.

The man is believed to be armed with a gun. A Meridian Police spokesperson told KVTB that a woman was inside the home but managed to escape safely.

Police were using a loudspeaker to try to make contact with the suspect. A SWAT team is also on the scene.

Neighbors are asked to stay inside their homes until the situation is resolved.

Police said the man will face an aggravated assault charge once he's arrested. There is no word at this point on what prompted the standoff.

