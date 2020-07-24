Police evacuate Boise apartment complex as officers try to reach arson suspect

Police do not believe there is any threat to the public but residents of the apartments were evacuated as a precaution.

BOISE, Idaho — Police are trying to reach a suspect who barricaded themselves inside a home near the intersection of Franklin and Cole roads in Boise.

The Boise Police Department said police are trying to him about an investigation into an arson and a protection order violation. Investigators are working to get an arrest warrant for the suspect on multiple charges.

Officials did not identify the man.

The standoff is at an apartment complex off of Allumbaugh Street and Barrister Driver, just blocks north of Bishop Kelly High School.



Officers at the scene are providing traffic control but have not closed down any streets.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as further information is made available.

