'It's a miracle I'm here': Elmore County man recovering after being shot during home invasion

The shooting occurred earlier this month. Two teenagers have been arrested and are facing charges.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — An Elmore County man back at home recovering after he and his 14-year-old son were shot earlier this month.

On July 14, around 3:30 in the morning, Jason Mullins woke up after he heard his dogs barking. He came out of his bedroom and walked towards the front door, which was open.

“I reach over to open the door, soon as I open the door and I said something to my son and bam bam bam bam,” Mullins said. “The distance was no greater than 15 feet. It's a miracle I'm here.”

After the shooting, Mullins was rushed to the hospital. There was extensive damage to his left leg, where he had been shot three times. His son was shot once in the foot.

“On my left leg I have rods and pins holding that all together,” Mullins said. “It was approximately a four-and-a-half-hour procedure and [took] 11 different people to get that done.”

He spent several days in the hospital and was separated from his family due to COVID-19 policies that prevented visitors. He told KTVB he struggled while in the hospital.

“I can't heal properly away from them,” Mullins said, referencing his wife and kids. “My recovery has grown substantial, leaps and bounds just coming home. It’s so much better just being with these guys. The hospital can't compete, I can tell you that.”

However, being back in the place where he was shot has its own challenges.

“Everybody was on edge; we've got books and stuff covering anything in the blinds that can see out,” Mullins said. “We have to sleep with all the lights on, and we have to sleep with the outside lights on.”

He and his wife are sleeping out in the living room now because they are finding it difficult to sleep in their own bedroom again.

“She tried the first night in the bedroom and couldn't do it,” Mullins said.

Because the shooting injured Mullins' leg, he can no longer work. Before the incident, he was self-employed and painted houses across the Treasure Valley. He told KTVB his recovery could take five months.

“Being self-sufficient sometimes, something like this is very hard to overcome,” he said. “I don’t know exactly what I’m going to do. I’ve had jobs that were supposed to be done.”

The two teenagers accused of the shooting were arrested shortly after the incident. They're both facing serious charges. Neither of their names are being released since they're under 18.

One is facing two counts of attempted murder. The other is facing a count of conspiracy to commit aggravated battery.

Mullins said he knew both of the teenagers but isn’t sure what caused them to come to his house and shoot at him.

The family is currently asking for some financial assistance due to Mullin’s injury and medical bills. The family set up an online fundraiser where they are accepting donations.

