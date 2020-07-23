Idaho County man charged after chase, shootout with law enforcement

Sean L. Anderson was released from the hospital on Thursday and charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.

LEWISTON, Idaho — An Idaho County man is facing a felony charge following a pursuit and shootout with law enforcement late last week.

Sean L. Anderson, 52, of Riggins has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer. The charge includes a felony firearms enhancement.

According to Idaho State Police, Anderson led deputies and police on chase and exchanged gunshots with officers.

The incident began in the early-morning hours Saturday when a Lewis County deputy stopped a driver, later identified as Anderson, on Highway 12. Investigators said Anderson initially stopped but then drove away, beginning the pursuit.

Other law enforcement agencies, including the Idaho County Sheriff's Office and Nez Perce Tribal Police joined in the chase.

According to ISP, Anderson eventually stopped in a residential area outside of Ferdinand in Idaho County. He then fired a shotgun in the direction of a Lewis County deputy, police said. The officers returned, injuring Anderson.

None of the officers were injured in the shootout.

Anderson was taken to a Spokane hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was released on Thursday and arrested by Spokane Police. He's being held in the Spokane County Jail pending extradition to Idaho.

Anderson was a participant in the 41-day armed occupation in 2016 at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Burns, Oregon.

The Critical Incident Task Force, led by Idaho State Police, is investigating the chase and shooting. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact ISP detectives at the Lewiston office.

