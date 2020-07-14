x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

crime

2 injured, 2 in custody after Elmore County shooting

The shooting happened early Tuesday morning at a house outside Mountain Home.
Credit: KTVB file

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — Two people were taken to the hospital after an early-morning shooting in Elmore County. 

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a home outside Mountain Home city limits. 

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their current conditions have not been released.

Deputies took two "persons of interest" into custody at the scene. The sheriff's office has not released the names of those people, or what charges they may face.

The shooting was an "isolated incident," according to authorities, and there is not believed to be any threat to the community.

Check back for updates.

RELATED: President Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone's sentence

RELATED: Boise police identify several people who may face charges after protest at City Hall

RELATED: Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow's court hearings to be held in person