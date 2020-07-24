Payette County Sheriff's Office responds to shooting in New Plymouth

A 31-year-old female was shot during the altercation. Her status is currently unknown.

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Officers from the Payette County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting that occurred in New Plymouth, Idaho on Thursday night. A 31-year-old female was involved in the shooting.

Responding officers said the altercation began in Ontario, Ore. Two vehicles left the area shortly after and arrived at a residence in New Plymouth. Upon arrival, shots were fired and the female victim was struck by one of the shots.

Limited information is available regarding the incident and the condition of the female involved. Payette County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police and Payette City Police Department are investigating the incident.

The identity of the female has not been released at this time. Officials stated more information will be available as the incident is investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

