Nampa resident shot in the arm after interrupting burglary in progress

The resident was taken to a nearby hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa police are investigating a burglary and shooting that took place near the 7300 block of Edgebrook Drive in Nampa early Monday morning. The shooting victim is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Around 1:51 a.m. on Monday, officers received multiple reports of shots being fired in a Nampa neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers discovered a burglary had taken place and a resident had been shot.

The incident started when the resident interrupted a burglary in progress. The resident confronted the suspects and was shot in the arm. After the shooting, the resident was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officers are currently investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information or video of the incident as well as eyewitness accounts of the event to contact Det.Matt Richardson at 208-565-5137 or Cpl. Bryce Martin at 208-468-4486.

You can also reach out the Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS or on the internet at 343COPS.com

Watch more crime news: