Woman arrested on murder charge after deadly shooting in Boise home

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a West Boise home early Thursday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — Police arrested a 45-year-old woman early Thursday morning after a man died from multiple gunshot wounds in a Boise home.

According to Boise police, officers were called to the home on North Ancestor Avenue - a residential area off of Fairview Avenue and Mitchell Street - at about 4 a.m. for a report of a medical emergency.

Once at the home, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police determined that the death was a homicide and, after an investigation, arrested Josina Regan. She was booked into Ada County Jail on a charge of 2nd-degree murder.

Police have not said what led to the shooting but noted that they are continuing to investigate the crime. The victim's identity will be released by the Ada County coroner once family members are notified.

Detectives ask that anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious, including gunfire or another disturbance, in the area of North Hampton Road and West Eshelman Street to call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677).

