Two men shot in Nampa altercation, incident under investigation

The men were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred early Saturday morning. Two people were shot and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At around 2:30 a.m., officers arrived at a residence in the 2000 block of Cougar Avenue in response to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, two men were found with gunshot wounds.

The men were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Their identities have not yet been released.

Responding officers believe the shooting resulted from a disagreement and not a random act. The incident is currently under investigation by the Nampa Police Department.

If you have information regarding the incident that can assist in the investigation, contact Detective Matt Richardson at 208-565-5137. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS and remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Watch more crime news: