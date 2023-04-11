Man suspected of firing shots into Caldwell home arrested

No one was injured in the shooting, which happened Monday afternoon along North 11th Avenue. A nearby school went into hall check briefly.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A man suspected of firing gunshots into a home and a vehicle Monday afternoon in Caldwell is facing multiple charges.

The Caldwell Police Department said people at a home on North 11th Avenue between Chicago and Denver streets called Canyon County Dispatch at about 2:15 p.m. Monday. According to police, they reported that a man known to them passed by the house and fired shots into the home and into a vehicle parked in front. No one was injured.

The area where the shots were fired is near Canyon Springs Alternative High School. The school was briefly put into "hall check" while police searched for the suspect and the van they believe he used in the shooting.

After a preliminary investigation, officers found 32-year-old Jeremy Morrison at a home on Borchers Lane. The police department said he surrendered peacefully with the assistance of the Canyon County Sheriff's Office and the Middleton Police Department. Morrison was booked into the Canyon County Jail on suspicion of discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, stalking, malicious injury to property, and violating a civil protection order.

Caldwell Police detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

