Police: Driver pointed handgun during Caldwell road-rage incident

A 21-year-old was arrested Thursday morning for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after reportedly pointing a handgun at another driver, Caldwell Police said.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 21-year-old was arrested early Thursday morning for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after reportedly pointing a handgun at another driver during a road-rage incident, the Caldwell Police Department reported.

Police said the driver reported the situation at Smeed Parkway and East Linden Street in Caldwell around 1:25 a.m. Thursday. The driver told police the suspect was "tailgating him for some time" before allegedly pointing the gun.

21-year-old Jostyn Parker's vehicle was found in a parking lot on Enterprise Way after a search of the area. According to a news release from Caldwell Police, Parker was arrested at a nearby apartment "without contact or force."

A handgun was found during the search of Parker's vehicle and apartment during the investigation.

Parker's charge, Idaho Statute 18-905(A), is defined as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument without intent to kill. He was booked into the Canyon County Jail Thursday morning.

In a statement, Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram, said road-rage incidents are "becoming more prevalent" and resulting in violence more often.

"The right to bear arms is a Constitutional right that is sacred to the success of our democracy but when people chose to take the law into their own hands or become violent, that is where we have to draw the line and hold them accountable,” Ingram said.

The Caldwell Police Department encourages anyone who is a victim of a road-rage incident and feels endangered for themselves or other drivers to call 911, and to never confront the aggressive driver.

Watch more Local News: