Caldwell Police looking for suspects in attempted vehicle burglaries

Video footage captured four suspects searching for unlocked cars. At least four vehicles were entered and one item was reportedly stolen, Caldwell Police said.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department is searching for suspects after video captured four people attempting to get in unlocked vehicles near the College of Idaho early Friday morning.

In addition to checking for unlocked cars near Cleveland Boulevard and Oak Street, police said the suspects entered "at least" four vehicles. One person reported a stolen item from their vehicle.

Video camera footage showed the four suspects arrive at a parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Friday in a light-colored – potentially white – passenger car, according to Caldwell Police.

Anyone with information about the attempted vehicle burglaries is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531, or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (208-343-2677).

"CPD would like to remind you to always lock your car. Suspects frequently target unlocked cars," Caldwell Police said in a news release. "Take the keys out of the ignition and turn off your vehicle- never leave it running or unattended. Don't leave anything of value in the car or in plain sight."

Watch more Local News: