Driver of semi loses control, slams into Idaho State Police vehicle

Video of the crash was caught on the state's trooper's dam cam.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Dashcam video shows a semi truck slamming into a state police vehicle in eastern Idaho.

The video shows the semi heading toward the trooper's vehicle on Interstate 15 last month.

The trucker was going way too fast for the icy, snow-covered roadway, according to police. The truck began jackknifing and heading straight into the state police vehicle.

The trooper was outside the car and was not hurt.

Police say the semi driver fled and was nabbed about 10 miles away in Montana.

The driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions and leaving the scene of a crash.

The trooper was there to close the road if conditions were deemed too dangerous for driving.