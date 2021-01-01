Teen killed in wrong way crash on Interstate 84 in Caldwell

Idaho State Police say a SUV was traveling east in the westbound lanes when it collided with a Ford Focus early Friday morning.

CALDWELL, Idaho — An Idaho teenager was killed in a wrong way crash on Interstate 84 in Caldwell early Friday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, a 2001 Toyota Sequoia driven by 24-year-old Kaleb Torres of Caldwell was headed east in the westbound lanes of I-84 around 2:27 a.m.

The SUV collided with a 2005 Ford Focus driving by 19-year-old Nicholas White of New Plymouth.

Police say there were three passengers in the Focus: Reed Thulander, 19, of Cambridge, Kenzie White, 21, of New Plymouth, and Wyatt Currey, 20, of Brogan, Oregon.

Thulander died from his injuries at the scene.

Currey was transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Torres was transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Nampa. Torres was wearing a seatbelt. Their conditions have not been released.

Westbound traffic on I-84 was blocked for around three-and-a-half hours.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.