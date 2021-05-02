Crews responding to report of helicopter crash in Boise County

The report came in just after noon Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a helicopter crash in Boise County.

Boise County Dispatch confirmed that they received a report of a helicopter down and are investigating.

The exact location of the crash has not been released.

An Air St. Luke's air ambulance has also been dispatched to the scene.

KTVB has a crew headed to the area and will update this story as more information is made available.