Woman hurt in three-vehicle crash in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho — A Pocatello woman was hospitalized after a collision involving a semi truck and two passenger vehicles on Interstate 15 Wednesday.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. in Pocatello.

According to Idaho State Police, 57-year-old Shane Warr of Blackfoot was driving north in a semi when he veered across the median. The truck crossed into southbound traffic, where is hit a Chevrolet Suburban driven by 54-year-old Debbie Akers and a Ford Ranger driven by 23-year-old Clay Hirschi.

All three drivers were wearing seatbelts, police say. Akers was injured in the wreck, and was taken by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.

Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. The southbound lanes of the interstate were blocked for more than two hours.